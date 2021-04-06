Nicalis Will Be Releasing Wanna Survive For The Switch In May

Nicalis Inc revealed today that they'll be releasing their upcoming tactical zombie game Wanna Survive for the Nintendo Switch next month. Developed by PINIX Games Studio, the game has already been on PC for nearly two years now, putting you in the unenviable role of a survivor in the zombie apocalypse who has to tactically RPG get their way out of danger. The Switch version looks to be the same game as before with all the updates and upgrades all in one single package. You can get the game for $15 on May 21st, 2021. But for now, here's some images to check out and a little more info on the game.

In Wanna Survive, you battle through a series of turn-based combat scenarios set in a nerve-racking zombie apocalypse—first as a lone adventurer, then as part of a traveling group that expands as you meet other survivors. Different characters have different stats, abilities and attack methods, but there's no guarantee that they'll remain in your entourage: The zombies are very bitey, and limited food means there's a very real risk of starving to death! To streamline the turn-based gameplay, Wanna Survive uses easy-to-read icons and color coding with elegant controls that quicken the pace. The charming pixel art and animation also help players to quickly assess each evolving battle scenario and evaluate the status and options of allies and enemies at a glance. Satisfy the victory objectives and you'll move on; fulfill the defeat conditions and you'll be forced to try again. Fight ever onward and try to keep your people alive until they reach their ultimate goal: the sanctuary city of Borealis!