Nick Apostolides Promotes Daymare 1994: Sandcastle Demo In the latest promo video for Daymare 1994: Sandcastle, voice actor Nick Apostolides sings the praises for the game's free demo.

Leonardo Interactive has posted a new video this week for Daymare 1994: Sandcastle, as voice actor Nick Apostolides promotes the new free demo. Yes, the voice of Leon Kennedy himself took to his cell phone to record a quick promo, praising the demo (which you can play right now) for the survival horror prequel. You can check out that trailer down at the bottom as we slowly make our way to the game's release on August 29th, 2023.

"Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into the shoes of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of a unit called H.A.D.E.S. (Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search), and get ready to enter the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America. Be careful, though, because in the darkness of the desolate, labyrinthine depths of the military research center, there is something creepy and lethal awaiting you!"

"Grab one of the most innovative and technologically advanced weapons of all time and prepare to face never-before-seen creatures while you make your way through a series of frightfully evocative settings all ready to be discovered. A perfect mix of fierce and deadly enemies, hardcore action game mechanics, environmental puzzles, a chilling soundtrack, plenty of exploration, and massive doses of concentrated horror wait for you in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. No place is safe, especially when you're being hunted by your nightmares."

New characters and big comebacks – take part in the top secret "Sandcastle" mission as the game's main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998's most beloved characters.

– take part in the top secret "Sandcastle" mission as the game's main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998's most beloved characters. Lethal and terrifying enemies – fight, kill, and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive, and realistic in every detail.

– fight, kill, and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive, and realistic in every detail. Revamped interface – the D.I.D. is back, though in a completely redesigned way. Manage your inventory, ammo, and health items directly from the new game interface, which has never been so simple and intuitive.

