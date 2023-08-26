Posted in: Games, Nightdive Studios, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Iguana Entertainment, Turok 3, Universal Games

Nightdive Studios Announced Turok 3: Shadow Of Oblivion Remastered

During Gamescom 2023, Nightdive Studios confirmed they will be releasing Turok 3: Shadow Of Oblivion Remastered this November.

Nightdive Studios confirmed during Gamescom 2023 that they will be releasing another N64 classic with Turok 3: Shadow Of Oblivion Remastered. Working with Universal Games, this is a faithful restoration of the classic 2000 FPS title created by Iguana Entertainment. The team remastered the first two N64 titles and will be applying the same love and care to this one as they did with the previous two. This includes upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and support for console gamepads with platform-specific features. Those with the capability to do so will be able to play this in 4K resolution at 120FPS for the first time. You can check out the official trailer for the game down at the bottom, as it will be released on PC via Steam, PS4/5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on November 14th, 2023.

"In Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, players choose between dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil protagonist Joshua Fireseed. Together, they must defeat the titular antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters, after the supposed demise of their brother at its hands. Turok 3 Shadow of Oblivion Remastered is a faithful restoration of the classic first-person shooter originally released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64, upgraded through Nightdive Studios' proprietary KEX Engine for play on modern gaming devices with up to a 4K resolution at 120FPS."

A remastered version of the 2000 classic, available for the first time since its Nintendo 64 release.

Up to 4K 120FPS performance on PC, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.

4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S. Advanced rendering features, including anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur.

Remastered environment art, character models, and updated weapon models.

Optional Motion/Gyro controls for Nintendo Switch console and Gamepad rumble.

Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

