Ninja Or Die: Shadow Of The Sun Arrives On Switch Next Week

Marvelous Inc. confirmed Ninja Or Die: Shadow Of The Sun is headed to the Nintendo Switch as it arrives this Wednesday.

The game is a platforming fusion title based on Japanese myths.

The story features a pickpocket turning into a Ninja, set in a neon chaotic world of shogun and magic traps.

For a week after launch, the game will be offered at a 10% discount in the eShop.

Marvelous Inc. and developer Nao Games confirmed this week that they will release Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun on the Nintendo Switch in early November. The game already came out on Steam a short time ago, bringing PC players a platforming fusion title based on Japanese myths. Now, you'll be able to experience it on the go as it will arrive on the portable console on November 1. What's more, the team will be giving you 10% off the game in the eShop through November 8, so you'll get it at a discount for about a week after launch. We have more info about it below for you to check out in advance.

"In Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun, you are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps, and parachuting assassins. Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse. Celestial doom. This is the fate that awaits humanity. In Edo, Japan, the great cataclysm has been foreseen by a most unlikely soul — a Master Thief. Your mother."

"You are a common pickpocket, transformed by the cataclysm into a lethal Ninja with lightning mobility. The Ramen Seller becomes a Samurai. The Maiko becomes a killer Geisha. Your domain of petty crime becomes a frenzied neon world of shogun castles, magic traps, and parachuting assassins. Someone has ensnared you in a loop of chaos… if not to kill you, then to protect you from something worse. Master violent precision platforming in this fusion of extreme speed and one-button control that will leave you dead and wanting more."

