Ninja Will Be Dropping An Exclusive Line Of Hoodies

The Twitch streamer Ninja will be making a new jump into clothing this week as he will be dropping an exclusive line of hoodies. Ninja has stamped his name on a few different clothing lines in the past, from t-shirts to outwear and more. Hoodies are nothing new to the man as he's had a few different lines, but this set will be exclusive to him as the design of this set is specifically tailored to a gaming audio experience. Everything about thises is meant to help with headphones, headsets, and earbuds. The line will come in four different colors, as you can see here, and will only be made available for a short time. Each one will be priced at $60 and will be available on TeamNinja.com on November 25th. We have more info about the reveal below including a quote from Ninja himself on the new gear.

The latest Team Ninja hoodie is unlike any other hoodie in Ninja's collection. The exciting patent-pending technology enhances the user's audio experience even with the hood covering the user's head. With the mesh ear holes built into the hood, this hoodie is perfect for everyone — gamers, athletes and anyone who loves to rock the over-the-ear headphones with their hoods up. "My latest hoodie is all about comfort, style and a new design. We went a step further in the design process for this one and added a super cool technology that allows you to wear over-the-ear headphones over the hood—allowing you to have the same look and comfort with the same level of sound quality you get when the hood is down. I also chose a lot of unique, vibrant colors for this one – giving it that swaggy streetwear vibe," said Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.