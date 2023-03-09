Nintendo Adds More Insight Into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Wave 4 Nintendo revealed more details for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4, as we have more info on tracks and Birdo!

Nintendo revealed more info this week about the upcoming courses and content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4. The team specifically give more insight into the courses and where they came from, as well as a small bit of info on the inclusion of Birdo to the game, who will essentially act as a new version of Yoshi with multiple colors and presentations. We got the info below as the courses will be released for the Expansion Pack in Nintendo Switch Online today!

Fruit Cup

Tour Amsterdam Drift – Cruise from scenic city streets to fields full of colorful tulips in this Amsterdam-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

GBA Riverside Park – Through waterfalls and over bridges, you'll go in this jungle-themed course packed with sharp turns and towering greenery that originated in Mario Kart: Super Circuit!

Wii DK Summit – Soar to new heights and carve down the hills on this twisty, turny and wintry course featuring ramps galore and some cool sculptures of familiar friends.

Soar to new heights and carve down the hills on this twisty, turny and wintry course featuring ramps galore and some cool sculptures of familiar friends. Yoshi's Island – Move and groove around this new course inspired by the Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island game on Super NES! Flutter your feet over to the winner's circle as you zoom through flower-covered hills and over cloud-dotted skies – and is that a gargantuan Nep-Enut?!

Boomerang Cup

Tour Bangkok Rush – Golden skies, shimmering waterways, and stunning sights aplenty are calling your name on this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

DS Mario Circuit – It might be called Mario Circuit, but this Mario Kart DS-inspired course prominently features none other than Peach's Castle among its rolling hills and winding roads!

GCN Waluigi Stadium – Get ready to speed around the multitude of obstacles and ramps that make up this furiously fast dirt course that originated in Mario Kart: Double-Dash!!!

Tour Singapore Speedway – The city lights shine bright at night – but don't slow down to stare! Drift your way to first place and be mindful of the vacationing Goombas on this colorful course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Birdo

Plus, Birdo – who originally hit the starting line in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! – is revving up to join the racing roster with nine color options to choose from! You can race as Birdo and rack up some egg-cellent wins on all courses as part of Wave 4.