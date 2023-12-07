Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1080º Snowboarding, Harvest Moon 64, Jet Force Gemini, N64

Nintendo Adds Three More N64 Titles To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has revealed three N64 games being added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which includes Harvest Moon 64.

Article Summary Nintendo Switch Online adds N64 titles: Harvest Moon 64, 1080º Snowboarding, and Jet Force Gemini.

Harvest Moon 64 invites players to revive a family farm and partake in rural life and festivities.

1080º Snowboarding delivers thrilling snow sports action with multiple modes and character choices.

Jet Force Gemini offers a space adventure with solo, co-op, and four-player Battle Mode experiences.

Nintendo has revealed three more N64 games that will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including a fan-favorite of the era. Players will be able to experience the farming sim Harvest Moon 64 in all of its polygon glory as you try to raise your grandfather's farm back from nothing. You'll also get the fun snowboarding title 1080º Snowboarding and Jet Force Gemini. All three games are officially live right now, all you need to do is update the app or play online via your Switch. We have more info on all three below, as well as a trailer showing them off.

Harvest Moon 64

In Harvest Moon 64, you've inherited your grandfather's farm near the quaint Flower Bud village. As the new farmer in town, you'll have your work cut out for you and a bounty of activities to engage in. Clear the land, till the soil, and then plant, water and sell your crops for profit. Raise and care for livestock, including cows, chickens and sheep. Or meander about town and visit the shops while getting to know the other townsfolk. You can even find someone special to start a family with! Then watch the seasons roll by, bringing with them new challenges, festivities and sights to see. This is your farm life, so live it by your whims!

1080º Snowboarding

Grab your snowboard and get ready to look cool while shredding down the steep, snowy inclines of the 1080º Snowboarding game. Choose from five different boarders, each with their own attributes and special tricks, and then head down the mountain across several game modes including Match Race, Trick Attack and 2P VS. Play solo or online and land impressive tricks, including the titular 1080º (ten eighty). Feel the sensation of speed and brave the cold – right from the warmth of your living room!

Jet Force Gemini

Face a dark threat from deep space in Jet Force Gemini, developed by Rare and originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 1999. The galaxy is being infested by the evil Mizar and his horde of Drones. Together, the Jet Force Gemini team must travel in search of Mizar's lair to save the day. But can Juno, Vela and their faithful dog Lupus rout the galactic threat before it's too late? Experience the interstellar adventure solo and explore more than ten cosmic locations, or pair up with a friend to tackle evil Drones in two-player co-op mode. Plus, up to four players can vie for supremacy in Battle Mode!*

