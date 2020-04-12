Nintendo Reminds You Not To Clean A Switch With Alcohol

Sometimes when it comes to cleaning a console, you would think people would follow the instructions. Not the case with the Nintendo Switch. With the coronavirus putting everyone in a panic of how the virus is spread, it has people going to extremes when it comes to cleaning supplies and how often they wipe down items. Which people are doing to basically everything they own. So its only natural they'd be doing it to the Nintendo Switch, an electronic device millions have been seeking refuge with while they're stuck in self-quarantine. A mobile console with a touchscreen that most likely gets handled hundreds of times in a sitting. Unfortunately, people have been cleaning them off the wrong way which is leading to consoles no longer working the way they're supposed to. It's apparently become so rampant that Nintendo's main Japanese Twitter account had to issue a warning to owners letting them know that using alcohol-based products on their console is not recommended and can actually damage the Switch.

The message roughly translates to "Recently, some customers have inquired about "I want to remove alcohol from the Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con". We are very sorry, but please avoid using alcohol as plastic parts may fade or deform." Followed by a link on how to properly clean a Switch and not damage it, which included the phrase "We also cannot recommend using non-alcoholic disinfecting sheets, as depending on the ingredients, they may damage the plastic parts". So how exactly do you go about cleaning a Nintendo Switch? There are two ways to go about this. The recommended way is with a screen cloth, much like the one that comes with a lot of mobile device cleaning kits. Ones that are designed to clean the screen and not damage or scratch up the device. The other way, which is a little risky but is safer than using alcohol-based products, is to find a tech-hygiene specific cleaner that is designed to be used on screens and contains no ammonia or alcohol. Be smart about what you use to clean a Switch, because right now, the line to get a new one is long.