Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion Take Over In Pokémon GO: November 2021

A Legendary shake-up happens today in Pokémon GO. The Mythical Pokémon Darkrai will leave Tier Five raids, replaced by a trio of Legendary raid bosses. The Swords of Justice trio, which consists of the Grass/Fighting-type Virizion, the Rock/Fighting-type Terrakion, and the Steel/Fighting-type Cobalion, will be featured in Tier Five raids starting now. Let's get into the details of this raid rotation which comes to Pokémon GO today as part of the Festival of Lights event.

The Pokémon GO blog breaks down the November 2021 raid features. Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion will appear as the Legendary bosses in Tier Five raids from today, November 5th, 2021 at 10 AM until Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 10 AM. They will be replaced by the Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon Cresselia. Cresselia will appear as the Tier Five raid boss starting Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 10 AM and it will run until Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 10 AM. This will close out the Season of Mischief. We currently have no information about the next Season of Pokémon GO expected to begin in December 2021 and what Legendary or Mythical Pokémon it may feature in Tier Five raids.

Raid Hours in Pokémon GO during this month will feature:

6 PM – 7 PM on Wednesday, November 10th: Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion

6 PM – 7 PM on Wednesday, November 17th: Cresselia

6 PM – 7 PM on Wednesday, November 24th: Cresselia

A shift in the Mega Raid content is also happening today. Mega Absol, which arrived in Pokémon GO as a new release during the Halloween 2021 Event, will be replaced by Mega Manectric. Mega Manectric will appear as the Mega Raid boss from today, November 5th, 2021 at 10 AM until Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 at 10 AM. At that time, it will be replaced by Mega Lopunny, which will run concurrently with Cresselia, finishing up the Season of Mischief and leaving raids on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 10 AM. We also have no information as to what will happen with Mega Raids from that point on.