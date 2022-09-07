Nintendo Reveals Pokémon Scarlet & Violet OLED Switch

Along with all the new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet this morning, Nintendo revealed a new OLED Switch model for the title. Being released on November 18th, the same day as the dual games, this will be your standard OLED model of the portable console, only it comes with a little flair. You're getting Koraidon and Miraidon on the front side of the white system's dock, and a design inspired by the Poké Ball on the back. The back comes with illustrations of the three Pokémon you can choose as your first partners in the game: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Along with illustrations of symbols you'll recognize throughout the series. The Joy-Con controllers have been given both colors as well as the school emblems of the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy that appear in those respective games. We got more info on it below, but this is basically the must-own version of the system if you're obsessed with these new games.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition system will be available in stores and in the My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $359.99. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the latest chapters in the Pokémon series, launch for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 18 at a suggested retail price of $59.99 each, and are now available for pre-order at select retailers, in the My Nintendo Store and in Nintendo eShop. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack will also be available as a packaged version or as a digital downloadable version at a suggested retail price of $119.99, and will include both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, as well as additional in-game bonuses to help players on their Pokémon Trainer journey. With Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the Pokémon series takes an evolutionary step, allowing players to explore freely in a richly expressed open world. Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns and sprawling cities. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet offer an open-world experience that only the Pokémon series can deliver – one welcoming even to newcomers to the series.