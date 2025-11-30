Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: battletoads, Bionic Commando, Kid Icarus, Ninja Gaiden 2

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four More NES & Game Boy Titles

Battletoads and Ninja Gaiden II arrive in Nintendo Switch Online for the NES library, along with two more for the classic Game Boy

Article Summary Nintendo Switch Online adds Battletoads and Ninja Gaiden II to its growing NES game library.

Game Boy classics Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters and Bionic Commando now available for subscribers.

Experience more than 100 NES and Super NES games with online multiplayer and sharing features.

Enhance online play with the Nintendo Switch Online app for voice chat, invites, and game-specific services.

Four new classic video game titles have been added to Nintendo Switch Online, as you'll ahve two new games for both the NES and the original Game Boy. First up, the difficuly has been ramped up in the NES library as you're getting Battletoads and Ninja Gaiden II: Dark Sword of Chaos, both of which will have you yelling at the TV for hours. Meanwhile, the Game Boy library now has Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters, as well as Bionic Commando. You can see more in the trailer above as they are all a part of the library with a NSO subscription.

Enjoy a curated library of more than 100 total Super NES and NES classic games—including Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country, and more—all at no extra charge. Plus, you can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game.

