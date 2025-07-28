Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: mario paint, SNES

Nintendo Switch Online Finally Adds Mario Paint To SNES Library

After being requested for years after the SNES library was added to Nintendo Switch Online, Mario Paint is now available to play

Article Summary Mario Paint is now available on Nintendo Switch Online's SNES library after years of fan requests.

The classic 1992 creative title features drawing, animation, music creation, and quirky mini-games.

Players can relive nostalgia and get inspired for digital art using updated mouse controls on Switch.

Mario Paint’s beloved soundtrack is also available via Nintendo’s new mobile music app for members.

Nintendo has finally added one of the most-requested titles from its library to Nintendo Switch Online, as Mario Paint is now available in the SNES collection. If you're not familiar with this game, that's perfectly fine, as Nintendo really hasn't done a great job of making it one of the classics you immediately think about. Primarily because you need a mouse to play the game, and up until the Nintendo Switch 2, that really hasn't been possible. The game is essentially a creator's studio with a few mini games that are ways of having all kinds of creative fun. Well, at least the best you could do in 1992.

Many of the games have been ripped and modded over the years, keeping it popular in people's minds. Which is how we get fun videos, such as hearing someone recreate "Take On Me" by A-Ha using just the Composer tool in the game. The one many will recognize is the fly swatter game Gnat Attack, which has been ported to a few of Nintendo's challenge titles. But the game basically allows you to make a bunch of stuff however you see fit using their tools, and has served as an inspirational tool for many a '90s kid to become creative. The game is available now via the app, as well as music from the game on their mobile music app.

Mario Paint

Unlock the artist within! In this classic title originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1992, you can use simple mouse controls to draw pictures with all sorts of colors and drawing tools. You can even create animated sequences and write music to add to your collage. Bring your very own video creations to life by combining animation and music with the art you've made!

Get inspired to create with the game's soundtrack, now available on the Nintendo Music app. Members can download the app on their smart device at no additional charge. Kick back with music from a collection of retro and modern games, including series like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, and much more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!