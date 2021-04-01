No Joke! G Fuel & SEGA Will Release A Sanic Chili Dogs Flavor

It may be April Fool's Day, but the meme here is real. SEGA and G Fuel will be releasing a Sanic Chili Dogs flavor. Embracing the nightmare fuel that is the Sanic meme, the two companies are taking this to a new level by actually making a real flavored energy drink that you can pre-order right now at the link above for $40. Is it going to be good? WHO KNOWS! We honestly haven't sat back and processed this one enough to imagine what a liquid chili dog energy drink would taste like. But they're making it happen, and at the very least, you're going to be getting a collectible item out of it. Because you know somewhere down the road, this thing is gonna sell on eBay for a ton of cash just for the LULZ. This limited-edition Sanic Bundle comes with a 40-serving Sanic Chili Dogs tub, 16 oz Sanic shaker cup, and an additional 40-serving Sonic's Peach Rings tub add-on when you drink the joke mix and want the real version. You can read more about it below as we now head to Twitter and wait for people to post about how the meme is "over".

G Fuel Sanic Chili Dogs is exactly what it sounds like: the world's first energy drink that tastes like chili dogs. It's Sanic's food of choice that gives him the boost he needs. In fact, G Fuel Sanic Chili Dogs is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. A serving of the new flavor has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. So, it will certainly help you if you "Gotta Go Fast!" "The Sanic meme still cracks us up after all of these years. We're thrilled to work with SEGA again on our second, and yes, very real, Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired crossover flavor," said G Fuel Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "If you're waiting for us to yell 'April Fools,' don't hold your breath. G Fuel Sanic Chili Dogs is the real deal." "After the runaway success of the G Fuel Sonic's Peach rings flavor, SEGA and G Fuel sat in a room together (virtual, of course) to try and figure out how to one-up ourselves. After much deliberation, someone jokingly said, "what about a chilidog flavor?", to which – we all kind of laughed, and then latched on to its simplistic brilliance. I mean, who doesn't want to drink a chilidog? Right?" said Michael Cisneros, Manager of Licensing for SEGA of America.