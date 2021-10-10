No Straight Roads: Encore Edition Will Arrive October 21st

Sold Out Games and Metronomik revealed they will be releasing No Straight Roads: Encore Edition for Steam on October 21st, 2021. The original title was an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC when it was first released, so Steam players will be getting everything from that game and them some as it has a ton of bonus content and every update included. What's more, to celebrate the game's one-year anniversary, Metronomik put together something to thank the fans as they invited people to submit their own original NSR artwork to appear in the Encore Edition. Over 500 pieces of fan art will appear in-game throughout Vinyl City and, once found, can be displayed on-screen as part of the Encore Edition's refreshed UI. That's a lovely little P.S. for the fans.

No Straight Roads: Encore Edition includes the rock-tastic base game along with brand new exclusive content, including an expanded collection of tracks remixed by new and returning artists, a new opening cinematic, quality of life improvements and new fan-based content that celebrates the incredible enthusiasm and support from the NSR community following the game's initial release last year. The Encore Edition also includes the festive-focused 'Christmas Edition' content update, which remixes the game with holiday-themed music, decorations, outfits and more. Discover the world of Vinyl City, meet larger-than-life characters and lead a musical revolution to end the EDM empire.

Rock out solo in an action-packed single-player campaign or band up with a friend in couch co-op.

Master rhythm-infused third-person combat as Mayday & Zuke, members of indie rock band Bunk Bed Junction, each with their own music-based weapons and attacks.

Defeat musical megastars from a range of genres, including a pop-tastic boy band, a globe-spinning DJ, a child prodigy pianist and more on your journey to bring back rock.

Fight for your right to rock! Learn awesome new moves, upgrade your abilities and use the power of music to transform props into weapons.

Experience an awesome dynamic soundtrack from a line-up of musical talent, including Falk Au Yeong, Andy Tunstall, Funk Fiction, Masahiro "Godspeed" Aoki, Az Samad, Clyde Rabatel and the Video Game Orchestra.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: No Straight Roads Encore Edition on Steam (https://youtu.be/0OPM8qUe2r8)