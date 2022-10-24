Non-Evolved Pokémon Deserve Chase Cards From Pokémon TCG

Ever since the Pokémon TCG launched with Base Set from Wizards of the Coast all those years ago, it has been evolved Pokémon that receive the major hit cards. Back in the early days, the big chase cards were simply holographic rares. That slot was almost always reserved for evolved Pokémon like Charizard and Machamp, Legendaries like Mewtwo, or single-stage badasses like Snorlax. It was only rare exceptions that saw unevolved forms with evolutions get the chase card treatment, and when they did, they were often promos rather than cards in a set that could be sought in packs. The modern era has had a few exceptions, so let's take a look at those which, to me, prove why we need more variety in our Ultra Rare Pokémon cards.

The most notable exception is Pikachu. Pikachu is the franchise mascot and has actually pulled ahead of Raichu as far as the count of holos and Ultra Rares that it has gotten. However, Pokémon like Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander have not. I think that fans would be happy to see these cards follow in Pikachu's footsteps due to the sheer recognizability of the Starters. Besides, we have seen… what, a dozen Charizard chase cards in the Sword & Shield era? Would a Charmander Alt Art not be the better move next?

Other exceptions are cute Pokémon like Eevee and Vulpix. Eevee gets the Ultra Rare treatment sometimes, and Alolan Vulpix just broke through the Evolution Ceiling to get its V and VSTAR in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. However, even that set opted to give a different Pokémon — Serperior — the Gold VSTAR slot rather than Alolan Vulpix, who is a set mascot. I think most collectors would agree that it was Alolan Vulpix who deserved that slot. With this preference for cute Pokémon in mind, I implore the Pokémon TCG: Collectors love variety, and chase cards don't have to be just powerful Pokémon. Give the cuties a chance. That's all I ask. Give the cuties a chance.