NordVPN Announces New Device Connecting Tool Meshnet

NordVPN announced this week that they've added a new tool to their programming as you'll be able to access Meshnet for all your devices. Those who use their service will be able to access it through the software, as it will allow you to connect directly to another device rather than going through a VPN. The idea behind it is that this way, you won't have to run any security risks of using various servers and trying to establish a secure connection when the only connection is a direct one that only you have access to. This will allow you to access content from your home PC while working remotely, or be able to set up secure gaming parties for you and other users. Or set up connections for traffic routing which you control who participates. Right now, the routing is only available for Windows and Linux, with MacOS on the way. Here's more info on how their system will work, but keep in mind, you would still need to subscribe to their service to use it.

File Sharing: Meshnet overcomes location limitations and allows users to send or receive files from their family members, friends, or colleagues with ease. Users no longer need to host their work projects on a server in order to make it accessible to other team members or clients – just give them access through NordVPN. The new feature requires two-way consent, so users never have to put their privacy at risk.

Meshnet overcomes location limitations and allows users to send or receive files from their family members, friends, or colleagues with ease. Users no longer need to host their work projects on a server in order to make it accessible to other team members or clients – just give them access through NordVPN. The new feature requires two-way consent, so users never have to put their privacy at risk. Gaming: Meshnet works as a virtual Local Area Network (LAN), so users can play multiplayer games with their friends without needing any LAN cables. Regardless if they live in a different neighborhood or a different country, with Meshnet, users can all connect to the same server from various locations and enjoy their time together.

Meshnet works as a virtual Local Area Network (LAN), so users can play multiplayer games with their friends without needing any LAN cables. Regardless if they live in a different neighborhood or a different country, with Meshnet, users can all connect to the same server from various locations and enjoy their time together. Internet Traffic Routing: With Meshnet enabled, users on holiday can route their traffic through a laptop left at home, allowing them to browse the internet with their own IP address. Whereas a regular NordVPN service routes your internet traffic through VPN servers, in the meantime changing your IP address to that of the server, Meshnet lets you create your own NordVPN server through your own or your friends' devices, no matter where they are in the world.