Normal Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Sept. 2022

Pokémon GO has kicked off the new Season of Light with a Deoxys-themed raid rotation. Not only is the Normal Forme of Deoxys available but so is the Defense Forme, Speed Forme, and Attack Forme, all of which have different traits when encountered in raids. You can tune into Bleeding Cool this weekend for Raid Guides dedicated to all four Formes. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Normal Forme Deoxys, perfect your catching strategy, and understand the 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Normal Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Normal Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Normal Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch

Shock Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Normal Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Douse Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Normal Forme Deoxys can be defeated with two trainers! I love a good duoable Tier Five in Pokémon GO. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Normal Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1806 in normal weather conditions and 2257 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!