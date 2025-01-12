Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Noroi Kago: The Grudged Domain, Toei Animation, Toydium

Noroi Kago: The Grudged Domain Confirmed for Early Access

Noroi Kago: The Grudged Domain has an Early Access release date, as we'll see the game released on Steam later this month

Article Summary Noroi Kago: The Grudged Domain hits Steam Early Access on January 22, promising thrilling survival horror.

Experience co-op survival with friends, facing deadly Yokai in a cursed, ever-changing domain.

Inspired by Yokai folklore and Shigeru Mizuki's works, the game features eerie light and shadow effects.

Manage a haunting curse and find ritual items to escape; teamwork and strategy are key to survival.

Developer Toydium and publisher Toei Animation have confirmed the Early Access release date for their latest title, Noroi Kago: The Grudged Domain. This will have terror fans excited as this is a co-op survival horror game based on "Yokai," the supernatural beings from Japanese folklore. You'll get to try the game out when it drops on PC via Steam on January 22, but no timeframe has been given for a full release. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Noroi Kago: The Grudged Domain

Noroi Kago: The Grudged Domain is a survival horror game themed around the supernatural beings known as "Yokai" from Japanese folklore. Up to four players can cooperate online to try to escape from a rotting domain where terrifying Yokai roam. Explore the domain, looking for powerful items during your attempt to escape. The ritual to lift the seal is long and dangerous, but you only have so much time before the domain consumes you. While it is possible to escape alone, bringing friends along can open new opportunities… but will your teamwork prevail against the devious Yokai?

Inspired by the works of Shigeru Mizuki, the creator of "GeGeGe no Kitaro", Noroi Kago features heavy use of contrasting light and shadow to create a distinctive atmosphere, reminiscent of Japanese horror manga. What could be hiding in the darkness, just beyond your vision? Are you brave enough to find out? An agonizing curse mutilates your body into becoming a half-Yokai yourself. While the curse on its own won't take your life, managing the curse is key to escaping the domain alive. Just be careful – your friends might not recognize you at first. In order to escape, you must complete the ritual to break the seal. However, the items necessary for the ritual are hidden in different locations each time you play. Fortunately, some items scattered around the domain can aid you in your escape in other ways. Manage your resources wisely, and you might be able to live to see a new day.

