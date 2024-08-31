Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Not For Broadcast, NotGames

Not For Broadcast Releases New "The Timeloop" DLC

Not For Broadcast has a brand-new DLC out with The TImeloop, as the game has also released the Complete Edition this week

Article Summary Not For Broadcast releases new DLC, The Timeloop, with a Groundhog Day broadcast scenario.

The Complete Edition of the game, including The Timeloop DLC, is now available for $40.

Join characters Jeremy, Megan, and Jenny in uncovering mysteries within a newsroom timeloop.

The Timeloop DLC concludes the Not For Broadcast saga with suspenseful storytelling and challenging puzzles.

Indie game developer NotGame and publisher tinyBuild Games have released new DLC for their game Not For Broadcast, as players will now enter The Timeloop. This DLC, which they are touting as the longest one made for the game, will take you into a bit of a Groundhog Day situation. You'll continue to do your job as a broadcast engineer, keeping the station on the air while also dealing with the fact that you're reliving the same broadcast over and over. The DLC also comes out as the same time as the new Complete Edition of the game, which features all of the content released for the game so far, including this new DLC, all for $40. We have more info on the DLC for you here.

Not For Broadcast – The Timeloop

Join the entire news team, including Jeremy Donaldson, Megan Wolfe and Jenny, for the first time since 2020. Reconnect with familiar faces (such as Alan James) as you try to break free from the timeloop you find yourself (and Boseman) trapped within. Embark on a tense new storyline where you find yourself caught in a timeloop. Uncover fresh clues with each repetition and piece together the truth behind the mysteries unfolding within the newsroom. Immerse yourself in an epic musical journey with possibly the longest song in FMV history, spanning over 14 minutes! We won't spoil why it happens, but trust us, it's something else!

Discover the final revelations as The Timeloop brings closure to some of the lingering mysteries from the main game and allows you to find out more about your favorite characters. As the ultimate DLC, The Timeloop serves as the closing chapter in the Not For Broadcast saga. Prepare for suspenseful storytelling, challenging puzzles, and an unforgettable conclusion that will keep you hooked until the end. Prepare to navigate the timeloop, uncover the truth, and confront the challenges of time itself alongside your favorite newsroom team (and Boseman)!

