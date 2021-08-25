Now-Canon Broly Returns In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see cards inspired by Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Until the new Broly film created a canon version of this Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly was far and away the most iconic non-canon character in the Dragon Ball franchise. Broly debuted in 1993's Broly: The Legendary Super Saiyan (titled Burn!! Hot Battle – Fierce Battle – Super Fierce Battle in Japan) and sent a shockwave through the fanbase. This incredibly powerful Saiyan had an iconic design and added a twist to the Super Saiyan lore that appealed to fans in a major way. If you live in New York, you already know this character's impact. Where do you think the word "brolic" comes from?

The unfortunate part about the original films, though, was that they can't truly fit into the series' canon. Almost every film includes events or character pairings that cannot happen because of their timing, including the initial Broly movie. Creator and writer Akira Toriyama liked Broly seemingly as much as the rest of us, though, as he brought his own version of the character with a more emotional and grounded story arc into the series' canon with the new film Dragon Ball Super: Broly that was specifically written to take place in the official story. The DBSCG has had a ton of cards featuring the original Broly, but now the official canon version gets a major focus in this Anniversary Set.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out next month.