Numskull Shows Off Their New Dig Dug Quarter Arcades Cabinet

Numskull has a new '80s arcade cabinet to show off as there's a new Quarter Arcades cabinet in their collection for the game Dig Dug. Officially licensed by Bandai Namco, this is a 1/4 scale replica of the original arcade machine. Made for durability, playability, and portability, it plays like the original in every way with controls that match. The full cabinet will run you $150 if you wish to add this to your collection. You can check out the full introduction from the company below along with pics and a lovely little trailer.

Cast your mind back to 1982 when Dig Dug first hit the arcades, did you get involved with this classic maze game? Have you got some unfinished Dig Dug business? Well this new Quarter Arcades cabinet means you can pick up where you left off, but this time you can play at home. You also have access to settings via the dip switches too. Quarter Arcades are ¼ scale replicas of classic video games that give you the full play experience at home. They're big enough to play, but small enough to fit on a desk, table top or shelf and are highly collectible. The design stays true to the original arcade cabinet, the exciting, bright cabinet artwork is a visual delight and the button/joystick sizes are shrunk down proportionately. It even comes with the coin slot which now lights up with the latest versions of cabinets. So, get to the ground and destroy those enemies, POOKA and FYGAR are crawling through the dirt in the underground tunnels, blow them up with the air pump, or crush them with rocks, do whatever it takes to win, do not let them escape.