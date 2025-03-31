Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armor Games Studios, Obliterator-X

Obliterator-X Announced For Steam Release in 2025

The new top-down shooter/tower defense hybrid game Obliterator-X has been announced, coming to PC via Steam sometime this year

Article Summary Obliterator-X, a top-down shooter/tower defense hybrid, hits Steam in 2025 from Webbysoft and Armor Games Studios.

Battle mutant hordes in a dystopian Aussie setting with customizable clones and unique weapon perks.

Scavenge for resources, upgrade your skills, and build a thriving town to reclaim the Outback.

Team up with allies, unlock turrets, and deploy drones to fend off relentless enemies in strategic combat.

Indie game developer Webbysoft and publisher Armor Games Studios announced their latest game, as Obliterator-X will be coming to PC via Steam. The game is a bit of a mix of top-down shooter mechanics and tower defense strategies, as you're one of the last defenses Earth has against a rabid army of closed mutants unleashed by a mad scientist. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, but you can enjoy the trial and info here while we wait to learn more.

Obliterator-X

Mutant hordes have taken over Earth. As the cloned experiment of a mad scientist, take up the fight for humanity and help reclaim the Outback. Mutated monsters have taken over a dystopian echo of The Land Down Under, and the only solution? Over-the-top obliteration! Craft a fully customizable clone via the detailed character creator, or bare it all as a skinless drone. Conquer Aussie-inspired levels like The Knackered Airfield, a Radioactive Forest, and other sun-baked locales to reclaim the continent.

Squash gruesome hordes of pesky Hobblers, Scremus, and Monklets shambling towards emitters in each level. Run and gun through enemy waves with an arsenal of pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Master the weaponry, each with distinctive rarity level and perks, ranging from elemental abilities to swift reloading. Paint each level red, scavenging for resources, blueprints, and weapons. Deploy drones to fortify defenses, defeat incoming foes, and search for items. Rebuild Australia with an ensemble of allies, including the rugged mechanic Skeggles, AI companion Alfred, and wasteland trader Cuz.

Survive in this bloody top-down shooter/tower defense hybrid. Scavenge resources, set traps, and defend against relentless mutant hordes. Upgrade your skills and expand your base into a bustling town, unlock powerful turrets and deploy drones to hold the line. Each step into the Outback is a new challenge!

