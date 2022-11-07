Octopath Traveler 2 Reveals New Characters In Latest Video

Square Enix dropped a new video and blog today revealing new characters coming to Octopath Traveler 2 next year. The two new characters being added to the mix for this adventure are the merchant Partitio and the scholar Osvald, both of whom have backgrounds that may seem very different, but they will eventually tie together when they cross paths. Here's a few snippets from the blog as well as the latest video about both of them, as the game will be released on February 24th, 2023.

The story takes place in Solistia, a land comprising an eastern and western continent divided by the sea. It is a bustling era, wherein large vessels navigate busy sea routes and the power of steam gives birth to new technologies. Some people thrill to glamorous stars of the stage and industry, while others are brought to tears by war, plague, and poverty. In this faraway realm, eight travelers hailing from different regions venture forth for their own reasons. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit.

Octopath Traveler 2 lets you step into the shoes of eight new characters. Today, we'll share a look at two of them: the merchant Partitio and the scholar Osvald.

Your name is Partitio Yellowil, and you are a merchant. Your tale begins in the vast wastes of the Wildlands. After witnessing the rise and fall of the pioneer town you call home, you set your gaze upon the horizon. "I'll be back once I eliminate that devil called poverty from the world!" With dreams of bringing prosperity to all, you embark on a journey with only the scent of commerce to guide you…

A scholar of magic who is on par with Osvald. He continues his research into the seventh source of magic, which differs from the six known elements of fire, ice, lightning, wind, light, and darkness. Northern Solistia is a frozen place of snow and ice.