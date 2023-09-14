Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, oddish, pokemon

Oddish Research Day Brings Boosted Shiny Odds To Pokémon GO

Niantic has revealed details for the upcoming Oddish Research Day event, which will increase the odds of encountering Shinies, XXL, & XXS.

Oddish gets boosted Shiny Odds in Pokémon GO for this weekend's Oddish Research Day event. Let's get into the newly announced details.

Here's what's happening for the Oddish Research Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Event bonus: The normal Research Day bonus is here: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Oddish. 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. Increased chance of finding XXS or XXL Oddish. Wild Oddish may be holding a Sun Stone. Oddish at PokéStop Showcases.

Wild Spawns: Paras (can be Shiny), Venonat (can be Shiny), Bellsprout (can be Shiny), Shroomish (can be Shiny), Roselia (can be Shiny), Cacnea (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), and Bounsweet.

