Oddworld: Soulstorm Will Be Released Sometime In Spring 2021

During The Game Awards 2020, we got a new trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm and news of when the game would eventually see the light of day. We now know that the game will be coming out sometime in the Spring of 2021, but the developers didn't put a hard date on when that would be. We also know the game will eventually release for both the PS4 and PS5, however, no word on whether or not the game will start exclusive to the Sony brand or if they will branch off onto other consoles down the road. With the release of previous entries on the Switch recently, one would hope it isn't confined to a set of consoles. In the meantime, you can enjoy the latest trailer below.

Oddworld: Soulstorm continues Abe's evolutionary story. You will learn that revolutions start small, but real and lasting change requires the power of many and the power of hope. And that opposing forces will use every means at their well-funded disposal, from propaganda to brute force, to beat back even the smallest uprising. Abe was born in a system that relegated his kind to the bottom of the food chain. He and others quietly slaved away at RuptureFarms, the world's biggest meat processing plant run by Molluck the Glukkon (part of the Magog Cartel). That changed in an instant after he accidently overhears a sinister plan to increase profits at RuptureFarms by turning Mudokons into food. Abe, like any of us would after hearing we were going to become food, tries to quietly escape but along the way something inside of him awakens. He just can't leave behind his fellow Mudokons. His actions create a spark that ignites a movement and maybe a revolution.