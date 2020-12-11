Shiny Wooper Is Live Right Now In Pokémon GO For Surprise Event

Yesterday, at 4 PM Pacific, trainers worldwide opened Pokémon GO in preparation for the Game Awards event. It was set to be a 24-hour event in which trainers could battle more Team GO Rocket grunts than usual, earn double catch Stardust, and use Charged TMs to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon. In addition to all of that, though, Niantic had a surprise in store. As the clock changed from 3:59 PM to 4 PM Pacific, the spawns on the map disappeared with a gust of wind… and were replaced by a legion of Wooper. Personally, as soon as I saw the Wooper-filled screen, I rushed to social media to check for any reports of a Shiny Wooper. It would be abundantly weird to flood the game with a surprise rush of Woopers if it wasn't Shiny, after all. The reports started to come in as trainers began to encounter little pink Woopers, and the truth of what Niantic had done came into focus. We are in the middle of a one-day event called Wooper Watch which, in addition to all of that goodness listed above, is the official Shiny release of Wooper.

Wooper Watch will last in Pokémon GO until today, December 11th, at 4 PM Pacific. Besides the features we were already told about, Wooper is spawning a lot. The Incense is popping spawns every thirty seconds and nine out of ten spawns are Wooper. Heading out and it seems like the ordinarily inactive spawn points only used during Community Day and Spotlight Hours are also currently active as this cute little axolotl Pokémon floods the game. All in all, it's a great opportunity to Shiny hunt for a species that we had no idea was on its way to Shinydom in Pokémon GO.

In addition to its Shiny release, Wooper is now available as a Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket. It's currently boosted from those and will be very easy to obtain for anyone who has time to get out there and do a Rocket battle. If not, the balloons are arriving every two hours during the Wooper Watch event.