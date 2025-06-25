Posted in: Conventions, eSports, Events, Fortnite, Games, TwitchCon, Video Games | Tagged:

The Milk Cup 2025 Will Take Place at TwitchCon San Diego

The Milk Cup 2025 has announced its venue for the championships, as the all-women LAN Fortnite tournament is coming to TwitchCon

Organizers for The Milk Cup 2025 have confirmed that their all-women Fortnite LAN championship event will take place at TwitchCon San Diego this October. Following a successful inaugural year, and having multiple standout perfoamcnes since, they are taking the event to the next level with the entire final championship round being played on October 18 at the San Diego Convention Center. The first 15 compeditiors have already been determined, as the remaining 35 will be taking part in qualifiers over the Summer and early Fall to make it in. We have more info and a couple quotes from both parties over the reveal for you here.

The Milk Cup 2025 x TwitchCon

As part of the official partnership, Gonna Need Milk will power the entire TwitchCon LAN area throughout the weekend, delivering exclusive activations. Attendees can look forward to interactive The Milk Cup gaming experiences, epic giveaways, and the opportunity to connect with leading competitors in the Fortnite community. Beyond supporting women in gaming through opportunity, milk's nutritional benefits help support gamers on a physical level. Dairy milk provides the nutritional foundation for optimal gaming performance with essential nutrients that can help support focus, plus protein and B vitamins that help provide sustained energy – without the jitters.

Developed in collaboration with women gamers, in partnership with Fortnite streamer ThePeachCobbler and Women of the eRena (WOTE), and produced by Raidiant's all-women production team, The Milk Cup aims to address the unmet needs of women in professional gaming and demonstrates Gonna Need Milk's ongoing commitment to elevating and fueling women athletes. The Milk Cup 2025 features a $300,000 prize pool where fifty duos will earn spots at the LAN finals, with Gonna Need Milk covering travel and accommodation costs to remove financial barriers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Twitch to bring The Milk Cup's much-anticipated LAN Finals to TwitchCon," said Jen Grubb, Senior Marketing Manager at MilkPEP. " This partnership allows us to continue providing never-before-seen opportunities in women's esports, highlight emerging talent, and connect directly with those shaping the future of competitive gaming, all while showing gamers how milk's nutrients can help fuel your performance."

"TwitchCon is where our community comes to life, and that includes brands who have a unique opportunity to build real, lasting connections with the people who shape culture on Twitch," said Rachel Delphin, Chief Marketing Officer at Twitch. "We're excited to welcome Gonna Need Milk and The Milk Cup to TwitchCon 2025—an event that not only celebrates and uplifts women in gaming, but creates unforgettable, entertaining experiences for attendees. By showing up in ways that are meaningful to our streamers and fans, partners like Gonna Need Milk become part of the stories and moments that this community will remember for years to come."

