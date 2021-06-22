Okinawan Kariyushi Pikachu To Be A Regional Pokémon GO Exclusive

Niantic has announced a new tie-in to the Pokémon Company's Air Adventures initiative that, like their rollback of pandemic bonuses and the introduction of Exploration Bonuses, is meant to get players back to the original "explore the world" mode of Pokémon GO. This initiative has introduced the release of Shiny Corsola, which will be only spawning in its tropical region… but Shiny Corsola is just the beginning. Arriving today is a new costumed Pikachu that can only be found in certain locations. Let's get into the details.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

The Pokémon Company has launched Pokémon Air Adventures, an initiative started in Japan that helps create wonderful travel memories. To celebrate, in Okinawa, Japan, a special Pikachu wearing an Okinawan kariyushi shirt will be appearing in Pokémon GO starting July 22! This Pikachu will be appearing for over a year, so if you are able to travel and get the chance to visit Okinawa, you can try looking for one! Just like with the Pikachu wearing a kariyushi shirt, we're looking to introduce more costumed Pokémon that are available only in certain regions of the world, so please keep an eye out for more news! Pokémon Air Adventures is an initiative that helps create wonderful travel memories. We hope that when people can travel, Pokémon Air Adventures can be an opportunity to help them enjoy traveling even more.

This may be one of the most limited releases we've ever seen in Pokémon GO. Most regionals are confined to… well, a region. Even the "New York exclusive" Bouffalant straddles a large number of states on the east coast of the United States. A Pikachu representing a single city, though? Okinawa residents can count themselves lucky, but in a time of intense critique toward Niantic for their current update and lack of communication, I can't see this one going over well. In any case, it'll certainly make for interesting trades with travelers.