Old School RuneScape Will Launch On Steam In February

Developer and publisher Jagex revealed this week that Old School RuneScape will be coming to Steam next month. Following the main version of RuneScape successfully launching Steam, which to date has scored over 90% positive reviews, the company is bringing in the retro version for players who loved the way the game used to play back in the early years as opposed to the current version. The game will officially launch on the platform on February 24th, 2021, but no word yet if you'll need to make a new account or be able to access ones already made. Here's some added info on it from the company as the launch will happen in four weeks.

Old School RuneScape's Steam debut will deliver a custom-built Steam experience with a dedicated Old School Steam Community Hub, featuring weekly announcements, guides, articles, artwork, and videos, in addition to membership packages and achievements. Recently, Old School RuneScape celebrated a record-breaking peak of concurrent players, after over 157,000 people logged on simultaneously during the Leagues II: Trailblazer event. The living game's ever-growing, engaged, and empowered community continues to shape the world's most enduring and largest player-driven MMORPG. Old School RuneScape is a regular contender for the top 10 most viewed titles on Twitch, has seen more than 8million installs on mobile, and won notable awards including a BAFTA for 'EE Mobile Game of the Year' and the Develop Star award for 'Best Mobile Game'. "What began as a vanilla server for RuneScape has evolved into an eight-year success story and were so excited that it's expanding to the Steam platform next month. 2021 is set to be a huge year for Old School RuneScape with a jam-packed release schedule, and all content accessible with cross-platform play. We're confident that both our community and new players alike will find their time in the game an exhilarating one," said Rob Hendry, Executive Producer of Old School RuneScape.