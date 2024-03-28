Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Omega Crafter

Omega Crafter Has Launched On Steam In Early Access

Preferred Networks has released Omega Crafter on Steam this week, as you can play a limited version of it in Early Access.

Article Summary Omega Crafter launches in Early Access on Steam; explore with Grammi the robot.

Experience open-world survival with programmable robot sidekick for crafting/automation.

Adventure through diverse biomes, face monsters, and unearth rare loot in dungeons.

Build and shape your world, fight malware threats, and co-op with friends in Omega Crafter.

Indie game developer and publisher Preferred Networks has released their latest game, Omega Crafter, on Steam into Early Access. if you haven't seen the game yet, this is an open-world survival crafter in which you work with a programmable robot sidekick called Grammi to help you out in multiple situations. With him, you will be able to snag materials, build up the town, create weapons and armor to fend off foes, and challenge strong enemies in the wild as you expand. You can also play with friends in a co-op style system where you work on a town together. We have the trailer for you to check out the game ahead of trying it in Early Access.

Omega Crafter

Adventure alongside Grammi, the engineer's programmable sidekick. Master the basics of both crafting and automation with simple pre-made commands. Order Grammi to harvest raw materials, craft items, then automatically sort creations in storage chests for easy inventory organization. Set up multi-step behaviors with a drag-and-drop coding interface to easily automate entire processes. Chop down trees, gather wood, store items in nearby chests, and even notify task completion in the chat log if desired — all with a single click. Grammi can even dance!

While Grammi handles everyday tasks, venture into the unknown in search of dungeons hiding rare loot guarded by villainous creatures. Peruse the lush scenery of the Beginning Grasslands, the vast open landscapes of the Inexhaustible Wilderness, and brave the dark corners of the Halloween Forest — each with their own distinct materials, monsters, and hidden secrets. Construct simple shelters, massive metropolises, and everything in between. Easily level the ground, cultivate hills, pave roads, create water sources and strategically position structures with pre-set processes for maximum efficiency. Shape the world and save it from the infectious malware so the game can launch on time!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!