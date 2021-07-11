Omno Will Be Released On PC & Consoles On July 29th

Future Friends Games and StudioInkyfox revealed that they will be releasing Omno for PC and consoles on July 29th, 2021. The game, which has been five years in the making by indie developer Jonas Manke, is an atmospheric exploration and puzzle-adventure title that will challenge you to figure out how the world around you works as you solve small puzzles to make your way around. It looks pretty awesome and might be one of the breakout indie titles of the year. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game will be out in a couple of weeks.

Omno is an atmospheric adventure about a journey of discovery through an ancient world of wonders. Taking players through lush forests, across a sun blasted desert, over a frigid tundra, the power of a lost civilisation will even carry the hero to the clouds. Along the way there will be creatures great and small to observe and interact with – shy rock-like crabs, helpful turtles, maybe even a friendly dinosaur to ride? The world of Omno is filled with puzzles, platforming challenges and hidden secrets. The player's magic staff is the key to powering forgotten relics, and will allows players to dash lighting fast across platforms, glide over land, sail above the clouds and more.

