One Piece Odyssey Confirmed To Be Released January 2023

Bandai Namco announced this week that they will officially be releasing One Piece Odyssey in January 2023. The upcoming JRPG will take you and the entire Straw Hat Crew on a new adventure set within the timeline of the show as we get an original story featuring some of your favorite characters. The game is currently scheduled to be released on January 13th, 2023, for PC via Steam as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles. We got more details, images, a new trailer, and pre-order info for the different versions for you below.

One Piece Odyssey transports the Straw Hat Crew to a mysterious new island where they embark on quests and fight powerful enemies and massive bosses in exciting turn-based battles. In the game, players take on the role of nine of their favorite pirates, playing as Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Franky and Brook. The game is introducing a new chapter for these famed pirates, with original story and new characters developed under the guiding hand of series creator Eiichiro Oda. Coming as the original manga prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary, One Piece Odyssey is sure to retain the charm, humor and chemistry of the anime with its colorful artistic style and stunning visuals, and by starring the series' original Japanese VO actors.

Pre-orders for One Piece Odyssey are now available with the following options: Standard Edition: This includes the base One Piece Odyssey game

This includes the base One Piece Odyssey game Deluxe Edition: This includes the base game, the Deluxe Pack (Two Jewelry accessories, the Sniper King traveling outfit), the Adventure Expansion Pack ( One Ultra Useful Accessory Set, additional Story DLC, and 100,000 Berries), and a Pre-Order Bonus (10x Energy Apples, 10x Excite Apples, 3x Golden Jellies, 100,000 Berries, and the Traveling Outfit set)

