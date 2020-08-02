Onion Games Bring Anti-RPG MOON To Nintendo Switch

Onion Games announced this past week that they'll be bringing the classic anti-RPG game MOON to the Nintendo Switch this month. If you're not familiar with the game, this one was released back in 1997 by ASCII Entertainment in Japan for the original PlayStation. And while it never got a proper launch in North America or Europe, there have been many ROM hacks over the years released online both in its original form and with a couple of different translations. The game has had a pretty decent fanbase as it tackled the genre in different ways without being your standard RPG title. Now, it's finally seeing a proper release around the world as it will drop onto the Switch on August 27th, 2020. We have the explanation trailer for you below along with an intro to the story for you to enjoy.

One night, under the silvery light of a full moon, a young boy is suddenly sucked through his TV and into a videogame — a classic JRPG called "Moon World". Following closely behind the game's brave hero, the boy begins his own journey to recover the world's missing moonlight by collecting "Love". As Moon World's hero loots and levels up by cutting down monsters for experience points — you know, as heroes do — the boy releases their souls and collects their "Love". MOON is not a game where you fight to level up — your own progress comes by gathering lost "Love"! As you explore the world, you'll meet a crazy cast of weird and wonderful NPCs. Observe their strange habits and daily routines by visiting them at different times and days of the week, and learn their secrets to uncover even more lost "Love"! "Now, please, open the door!" Conquer a game with a clear conscience in this anti-RPG! Save the monsters' souls!

Follow the real-time daily lives of Moon World's NPCs, day and night, all week long!

Collect dozens of "MoonDiscs" containing original songs, and choose your own favorite background music!