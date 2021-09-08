OREO Teams Up With Pokémon For First-Ever "Cookie Rarity Scheme"

Oreo has announced a new collaboration with The Pokémon Company that is hilariously pulling elements of the video games and the Trading Card Game into play. What is it, competitive gameplay with a cookie? Shiny-hunting in hopes of coming across a random Double Stuf? Let's get into the details.

This cookie collaboration was originally teased by Oreo back in June 2021. Today, the company behind "milk's favorite cookie" has announced the full details of this new partnership that will be "Oreo's first-ever cookie rarity scheme." Here's how Oreo describes the partnership:

The Limited Edition Pokémon x Oreo cookies pay tribute to some of the most beloved Pokémon with 16 unique cookie embossments featuring Pokémon such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle— BUT just like in the Pokémon world, some Pokémon X Oreo cookies will be harder for Trainers to find!

It has to be Charizard, right? Let's take a look at what we have to look at so far.

Hmmm. The Mew could be rare. Or maybe — wow. We're talking about cookies, you know? I love this.

Oreo is taking inspiration from the hunt of the Pokémon TCG and franchise and attempting to make their own hunt to pull an incredibly designed cookie. I can just imagine YouTubers carefully pulling back the cellophane, pulling out a stack of Oreos, putting the back four to the front, and carefully showing off a stack of cookies. As soon as they pull a Charizard, they whip out a little cellophane cookie sleeve and custom order an Oreo-shaped top-loader.

Oreo continues their press release:

Don't miss your chance to discover them all! Starting September 8th, fans can pre-order the Limited Edition Pokémon x Oreo cookies on Oreo.com and the cookies will be available at retailers nationwide starting September 13th, while supplies last. To celebrate the partnership, Oreo and Pokémon are also bringing their collaboration to life with an art installation featuring a pixelated Pikachu made entirely out of 3D replicas of the Limited Edition Pokémon x Oreo cookies.

We saw people clearing out the shelves of Walmart and Target when cereal put cards in the box. This time around, you can pre-order the cookies right here.