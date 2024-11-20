Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: dialga, Max Out, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Origin Forme Dialga Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

The week leading up to Wild Arena: Global will see special daily Raid Hours in Pokémon GO. Defeat Origin Forme Dialga with this guide.

Article Summary Tackle Origin Forme Dialga with top counters during Pokémon GO's final Max Out season month.

Discover recommended teams to defeat Origin Forme Dialga in exciting Tier Five Raids.

Prepare for Pokémon GO's Wild Arena events with special Raid Hours featuring unique Pokémon.

Learn Dialga's shiny odds, CP for 100% IVs, and capture tips for successful raids.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, is now in its final month. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. We will also see a special set of Raid Hours taking place with unique Pokémon during this week's lead up to the Wild Area event. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Origin Forme Dialga, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

The Raid Hours this special week of Wild Arena-focused events Pokémon GO are:

Tuesday, November 19: Nihilego (can be Shiny)

Nihilego (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 20: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Thursday, November 21: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) Friday, November 22: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)

Top Origin Forme Dialga Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Origin Forme Dialga counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Origin Forme Dialga.

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hisuian Decidueye: Psycho Cut, Aura Sphere

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Origin Forme Dialga can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Origin Forme Dialga will have a CP of 2337 in normal weather conditions and 2921 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

