Origin Giratina Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Halloween 2022

The second part of the Halloween Event 2022 has begun in Pokémon GO. This part of the event features a much more interesting raid rotation than the first part, including many Shiny-capable costumed Pokémon in raids. In addition to the costume features is, of course, the Tier Five raid boss, Origin Forme Giratina. Let's take a look at the best counters to take down Origin Forme Giratina and hunt for its Shiny form.

Top Origin Forme Giratina Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Palkia counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Mega Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Shadow Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Palkia with efficiency.

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Hydreigon (Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Zacian (Snarl, Play Rough)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Origin Forme Giratina can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Origin Forme Giratina will have a CP of 2105 in normal weather conditions and 2631 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!