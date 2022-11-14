Orlando Magic Announces New Partnership With Arcade1Up

The NBA's Orlando Magic announced a brand new partnership this week as the company will work with Arcade1Up at their arena. The shorthand of the deal is that Arcade1Up will be providing their line of retro arcade games which will be featured throughout the Magic's home arena, the Amway Center. Essentially givi9ing their fans free games to play throughout the building, including the classic NBA Jam. The partnership will also feature brand integrations, including in-arena signage during all home games, and co-branded digital and social content. Basically, if you watch a game on TV or attend in person, you'll be seeing their logo everywhere. Plus, both companies will offer fans a variety of promotions throughout the season.

The whole deal works out for everyone as the team is getting a bunch of arcades spread throughout their home turf so fans can be entertained before, during, and after the game with some activities that don't require money (because the arcade cabinets don't operate on coins), and the brand gets some promotion in front of thousands in person and some TV time. We got a couple of quotes about the deal for you below.

"The Magic are thrilled to team up with Arcade1Up and further enhance the fans' game experience both on and off the court," said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. "Coming to Magic games inside the award-winning Amway Center has always been about creating legendary experiences, and this partnership with Arcade1Up will certainly help amplify that."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Magic to create another one-of-a-kind arena experience," said Arcade1Up CEO, Scott Bachrach. "Amway Center is known for premium sports and entertainment events, and we want to enhance those moments by giving fans and concertgoers the opportunity to enjoy the ultimate retro arcade experience."