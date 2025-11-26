Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, SNK | Tagged: The King Of Fighters, The King Of Fighters AFK

Orochi and Goenitz Join The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK will be getting two more powerful fighters, as both Orochi and Goenitz will be added to the roster

Article Summary Orochi and Goenitz join The King Of Fighters AFK as new powerful fighters, each with unique abilities and styles.

Goenitz is available via Pick-Up Event, while Orochi can be obtained through the Premium Summon event.

Black Friday in-game events feature up to 500,000 Rubies, Ruby refunds, discounts, and special power-up missions.

Celebrate with the Lucky Elpy and 100th Day events offering new supporter Kim Dong Hwan and legendary pets.

Netmarble released a new update today for The King of Fighters AFK, adding two more fighters to the game with Orochi and Goenitz. Both of which come with their own special abilities as they can take the fight to anyone, but they are not all mighty and powerful as they do have some flaws to their styles that will make it challenging for you to find a balance. The uipdate also comes with several events to happen over the holidays, starting with a Black Friday event this weekend. We have the finer details about it all for you below.

The King Of Fighters AFK – Orochi and Goenitz

Goenitz is one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi who controls the power of wind and is secretly working behind the scenes for Orochi's resurrection. Orochi, the reigning Head of the Orochi Clan, is a supernatural being that wields the power of darkness. Players can obtain Goenitz via the Goenitz Pick-Up Event until December 10, while Orochi can be summoned through the Premium Summon. Additionally, the [Rush] Synergy Fighter Summon Event is also available until December 10 that increases the chance to acquire fighters with the [Rush] Synergy.

Several seasonal events will be running from November 27 to December 3 to celebrate Black Friday. During the event period, players will receive up to 500,000 Rubies simply by logging in, and a special Ruby refund event will return Rubies based on purchases made since the game's official launch. Players can also participate in Black Friday Special Power-Up Event to clear various in-game missions and earn Premium Points that can be used at the Premium Summon, where they can acquire the new fighter Orochi. What's more, there will be special discounts on in-game items such as a Legendary Fighter Summon Ticket, Fighter Tokens, and more during the same period.

In addition, the Lucky Elpy Event will be running from December 1 to December 4, giving players a chance to recruit a new Legendary supporter, Kim Dong Hwan. In honor of the game's 100th-day anniversary, a special celebration event will run from December 4 to December 17, featuring two new Legendary pets: Goenitchu and Ari-versary. Additional celebratory events are on the way, Please stay tuned to The King Of Fighters AFK for more exciting rewards.

