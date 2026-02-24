Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kong Orange, Morten Søndergaard, Out Of Words, Wired Fly

Out of Words Reveals Two New Behind-The-Scenes Videos

Check out the latest videos for the upcoming game Out of Words, as the team shows off the character Prince and how they made him

Article Summary Epic Games unveils two new behind-the-scenes videos for co-op adventure game Out of Words

Meet the stop-motion character Prince and discover how he was created for the narrative

Out of Words features hand-crafted visuals and puzzles in the world of Vokabulantis

Play as Kurt and Karla in a story-driven platformer exploring cooperation and communication

Epic Games dropped two new videos for their upcoming game Out of Words, as they go behind the scenes to show the making of two key aspects. Working with developers Kong Orange, Wired Fly, and Morten Søndergaard, the two videos showcase a new character in the game, Prince, and, more specifically, how they went about creating him in their stop-motion style. It's a fascinating look at how they worked in a character to essentially be a narrator for two main characters who can't speak in the game. You can check out both of the videos here as the game is still being developed with no timetable for launch yet.

Out of Words

Find your lost voices in a co-op platformer adventure. Together with a friend, via online cross-platform or couch co-op, explore the wild, colorful realm of Vokabulantis as Kurt and Karla in a story about the first time they held hands — where everything you see is crafted by hand. From puppet masters, to programmers to poets; this is the unique game development team behind Out of Words. From the mind of acclaimed poet Morten Søndergaard, co-developers WiredFly and Kong Orange carefully designed and crafted each stop-motion character, environment, and co-op mechanic to tell a story with a distinctly human touch. Solve physics-defying puzzles in ancient catacombs and perform daring stunts among the clay skyscrapers of Nounberg, Out of Words is a journey for two, and this adventure will require cooperation, communication and perfect timing between you and your co-player. The world is at stake – and so is your relationship. Kurt and Karla become entangled in a battle for the future of Vokabulantis and their friendship itself. Traverse the wonders and dangers of the world of Vokabulantis and falling in love. Kurt and Karla may save this wonderland — but at what cost?

