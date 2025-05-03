Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Outgunned, Outgunned Adventure, Two Little Mice

Outgunned Adventure Puts Core Rulebook Up For Pre-Order

Outgunned Adventure, the latest TTRPG title in the Outgunned series, has officially put the Core Rulebook up for pre-order

Free League Publishing and Italian game studio Two Little Mice have put their latest TTRPG, Outgunned Adventure, up for pre-order. This is the latest in the Outgunned series, which essentially takes different movie genres and applies them to an original game system called Director's Cut, where you and others get to live out a cinematic-like adventure. This one takes obvious cues from properties such as Indiana Jones, Tomb Raider, Uncharted, etc. You can read more about this one below as it will officially launch on May 13, 2025.

Outgunned Adventure

In Outgunned Adventure, players take on the role of brave adventurers in search of an invaluable treasure. Much like the other Outgunned installments, it's a race to thwart a villain and save the day. Always outnumbered. Always outgunned. Outgunned Adventure features a game system called Director's Cut, a set of mechanics using small pools of six-sided dice to determine the outcome of the Heroes' actions. When rolling dice, your goal is not to score the highest or lowest possible number, but to roll two-, three-, and four-of-a-kind.

Making your Adventurer in Outgunned Adventure is as quick as it gets! Simply choose a Role and a Trope, and you are ready to go. But don't worry, there will be plenty of time to further customize your Character during the game, and no option or Feat will be out of reach, no matter your Role. Thanks to the unlocked stretch goals, in Outgunned Adventure you'll find 10 New Roles:

The Daredevil: Ex-Soldier, Explorer, Tomb Robber

Ex-Soldier, Explorer, Tomb Robber The Captain: Sea Wolf, Aviator, Expedition Leader

Sea Wolf, Aviator, Expedition Leader The Professor: Archeologist, Librarian, Teacher

Archeologist, Librarian, Teacher The Star: Celebrity, Multimillionaire, Great Artist

Celebrity, Multimillionaire, Great Artist The Smuggler: Rogue, Thief, Counterfeiter

Rogue, Thief, Counterfeiter The Technician: Mechanic, Demolition Expert, Engineer

Mechanic, Demolition Expert, Engineer The Guardian: Protector of the Treasure, Bodyguard

Protector of the Treasure, Bodyguard The Heart: Friendly Musician, Cook, Loyal Friend

Friendly Musician, Cook, Loyal Friend The Scoundrel: Cheat, Charlatan, Urchin

Cheat, Charlatan, Urchin The Hunter: Tracker, Guide, Big Game Hunter

