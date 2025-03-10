Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Announces New LE SSERAFIM Collaboration

Overwatch 2 is getting a new collaboration as LE SSERAFIM returns to the game with special skins and a Legendary bundle for you to snag

Article Summary LE SSERAFIM returns to Overwatch 2 with new skins for five characters, available March 18-31.

Include Legendary skins for Mercy, Juno, D.Va, Illari, and Ashe with vibrant RGB effects.

Ultra Bundle offers ten skins including the FEARLESS collection, plus Blue Flame and more.

Unlock exclusive rewards with challenges, and don’t miss the March 17 livestream celebration.

Blizzard Entertainment announced a new crossover is coming to Overwatch 2, as K-Pop group LE SSERAFIM returns to the game in a special way. The shorthand to this is you're getting several new skins related to the members of the group for five specific characters in the game. We have the details from the team below as this will be in the game from March 18-31, but before that, they will have a special livestream on March 17 at 8:30 pm PT to celebrate it on Twitch and YouTube.

Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM

The stage is set, the bass is thumping, and the battlefield is yours, as LE SSERAFIM takes Overwatch 2 by storm once more! This collab is coming back for the second time and dripping with unstoppable confidence, alongside a fierce collection of new and remixed Legendary skins to help you slay your opponents in style. Whether you're radiating star power as Mercy, flexing your edgy energy as Juno, or going into full icon mode as D.Va, Illari, and Ashe—whose dynamite lights up the fight with RGB effects—the ladies are FEARLESS, making this collection a must-have for fans of both Overwatch 2 and LE SSERAFIM.

But that's just the opening act! The Ultra Bundle cranks things up with ten Legendary skins, including the dazzling new FEARLESS collection, plus your favorites are back and brighter than ever with bold new looks as Blue Flame Kiriko, D.Va, Sombra, Tracer, and Brigitte. With flexible options, you'll be able to snag your preferred skins individually or as part of a bundle, because true pop legends play by their own rules. And because every show needs an encore, you'll unlock even more through conquering challenges for slick rewards, including the Legendary Fawksey James Junkrat skin. This collab battlefield tour stop will only be here for a limited time from March 18 to March 31, so don't miss your chance to step into the spotlight and bring a bit of attitude to the fight.

Step up, stand out, and show the world that you're FEARLESS!

