Overwatch 2 Announces New Street Fighter 6 Collaboration

Several fighters from Street Fighter 6 will be coming to Overwatch 2, in a special collaboration taking place later this month

Article Summary Overwatch 2 teams up with Street Fighter 6 in a special crossover event launching May 20, 2025.

Eight iconic Overwatch heroes get exclusive Street Fighter skins based on classic SF6 fighters.

Skins may include signature moves from their Street Fighter counterparts, not just visual changes.

Details on the full event are limited, but an official animated trailer teases epic in-game action.

Blizzard Entertainment and Capcom have come together for a special collaboration, as Overwatch 2 will be getting a visit from Street Fighter 6. The news dropped during EVO Japan this evening, as they will be taking fighters from the fighting game franchise and throwing them into the PvP first-person shooter. As you can see from the artwork and the trailer, you're getting eight specific skins as Hanzo will be Ryu, Juno becomes Chun-Li, Kiriko will be Juri, Widowmaker takes on the role of Cammy, Zenyatta will of course become Dhalsim, Soldier: 76 will transform into fellow soldier Guile, Winston transforms into Blanka, and Sigma becomes villain supreme M. Bison.

The finer details haven't been revealed, but based on the small piece of gameplay at the end of the trailer, it looks like it will be more than just skins. It looks like all eight characters will also incorporate moves from their respective fighters. Also, no word if this will be a two-way street with some Overwatch faces popping into the World Tour. For now, enjoy the animated trailer they made for this new collaboration as we wait for more details. The official launch of this collab will happen on May 20, 2025.

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a critically acclaimed, team-based shooter game set in an optimistic future with an evolving roster of heroes. Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play shooter featuring 30+ epic heroes, each with game-changing abilities. Choose your hero, group up with your friends and battle across all-new maps and modes in the ultimate team-based shooter.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 represents the next evolution of the Street Fighter series! Street Fighter 6 spans three distinct game modes, including World Tour, Fighting Ground, and Battle Hub. Play legendary masters and new fan favorites like Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly and more in this latest edition with each character featuring striking new redesigns and exhilarating cinematic specials.

