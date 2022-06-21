Overwatch 2 Goes Into A Deeper Dive For Junker Queen

Carnage

Junker Queen's character has always been depicted with an axe, so that was the starting point for her design. Carnage consists of a big, sweeping swing that wounds all enemies in front of her, dealing damage to them over time and activating Adrenaline Rush. Junker Queen refers to her axe as "Carnage," further inspiring the importance of this ability in her kit. We thought her axe might work as her primary weapon, but historically, making a melee hero in Overwatch has come with its own set of challenges. For example, Genji's Dragon Blade used to be his primary weapon, but didn't translate well in-game; in the end, it was transformed into the powerful Ultimate players know today. We didn't want to take Junker Queen down a similar path, so we incorporated her axe into this ability.

The original iteration of Carnage let her throw her axe following the initial swing before recalling it back to herself with her magnetic gauntlet; however, when implemented, the practice of throwing her axe felt wrong. It led to a rigid playstyle that didn't allow for the use of other axe-based abilities while her weapon was out-of-hand, so the throw was swapped to a slash with a wound effect. The concept of throwing and recalling her weapon eventually led to her next ability: Jagged Blade.