Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch, Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2: Invasion Will Launch On August 10th

Its been over four years, but the story mode that was promised in Overwatch 2 will be coming in a new expansion on August 10th.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details this past week to the next expansion for Overwatch 2, as Invasion will bring about a ton of changes for the game. The big one on the list is that the story mode we were shown clear back at BlizzCon 2019 will finally be added to the game, telling the story of the Overwatch crew as they take on a new threat and reform after being broken up before the events of the first game. Other additions coming to the game will be PvE, a co-op Event, and Hero Mastery mode, in addition to a new PvP mode, and a new hero added to the mix. We have more info below from the devs, and the finer details on their latest blog.

Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions

In Zero Hour, we saw the rogue Omnic group, Null Sector, invade Paris. It was thanks to Winston, Tracer, Mei, and a handful of other heroes that the city was saved from destruction. However, the global invasion has only just begun. Null Sector are bringing utter destruction to every city and seem to have an ulterior motive to kidnap Omnics for an unknown purpose. It's up to the new Overwatch team to find out what their plans are and put a stop to them, but they'll need help from past allies and new faces alike if they hope to stand a chance.

In Overwatch 2: Invasion, you and your friends can take on three action-packed missions that take place in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg—massive maps with complex objectives, and an in-depth storyline that will guide you along the way. You'll fight against the intensified forces of Null Sector, who will continue to attack until you've completely dismantled them. Stay alert for challenging enemies that haven't been encountered before, such as the powerful Artillery and the deadly Stalkers. You can get started on your mission to save the world with the Overwatch 2: Invasion Bundle for $15. This bundle includes:

Permanent Access To The Three Story Missions

1,000 Overwatch Coins (equal to the Premium Battle Pass, $10 USD value)

A brand-new Sojourn Legendary skin ($19 USD value), as well as permanent access to Sojourn as A playable hero for new players: unlocked upon completing Story Mission challenges.

The Overwatch 2: Invasion bundle is intended to give new and veteran players alike the opportunity to explore this brand-new story arc while giving them additional coins to unlock the Premium Battle Pass or to buy cosmetic content for their favorite Hero.

You can also upgrade to the Overwatch 2: Ultimate Invasion Bundle for $40 USD, you will have access to all the above, as well as:

The Null Sector Premium Battle Pass with 20 Battle Pass skips ($30 USD value)

An additional 1,000 Overwatch Coins, for a total of 2,000 Overwatch Coins ($20 USD value)

Two additional Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko ($38 USD value).

All New Co-Op Events

In addition to Story Missions, you'll be able to take part in a new bonus co-op mission on King's Row – Underworld. Explore all-new areas of the King's Row map as you guide a well-armed TS-1 push bot on a mission to save Iggy and the rest of the Omnic Underworld from Null Sector. You'll face new objectives, along with new Null Sector enemies that may somehow feel familiar.

Turning Up The Competition With Flashpoint

Also launching with Overwatch 2: Invasion is Flashpoint: a whole new PVP core game mode available for all players in Quick Play or Competitive Play. This mode will feature two new locales that are Overwatch 2's biggest PVP maps to date! Teams will fight for control of key positions across the map called "flashpoints," aiming to capture three of them before their opponents do. You'll have no time to relax once a point is captured, as the next one will already be waiting. Not only will this mode test your mechanical skills, but also your ability to plan ahead—stopping opponents from moving on to the next Flashpoint will be a huge key to victory.

Offering New Ways To Master Your Skills

Finally, we're introducing a new way to play and practice with your favorite heroes with Hero Mastery mode. These engaging training courses are specifically designed for each select hero, testing your skills with their abilities. Hero Mastery will also feature global leaderboards to showcase the top-performing hero masters across the world. Overwatch 2: Invasion will be launching the first courses for a selection of heroes, with more to come in future seasons. The Practice Range also gets its first major update this season, with a brand-new firing range to hone your aim with any hero, including dozens of practice settings and multiple targets to choose from.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!