Overwatch 2 Launches The World Of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Collab

Overwatch 2 has a new collaboration happening right now as the World Of Warcraft 20th Anniversary florushes for the next two weeks

Article Summary Overwatch 2 collaborates with World of Warcraft for a 20th-anniversary event until September 30.

Players can obtain skins inspired by WoW characters: Sylvanas Widowmaker, Lich King Reinhardt, Thrall Zenyatta, Diamond Magni Torbjorn.

Event includes legendary skins, epic emotes, and nostalgic WoW-inspired details for Overwatch 2 heroes.

From Sept 24, celebrate another year of Overwatch 2 with a month-long event and popular game modes.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new collaboration event for Overwatch 2, as players can enjoy some special additions from the World Of Warcraft 20th Anniversary. We have some info below from their latest blog, but as you can see, the bulk of this centered around four new skins you can get, as each of them represents a different powerful figurehead within the WoW lexicon, including Sylvanas Windrunner Widowmaker, Lich King Reinhardt, Thrall Zenyatta, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn. The event to snag these will run all the way until the end of September.

Overwatch 2 x World Of Warcraft 20th Anniversary

Sylvanas Windrunner Widowmaker embodies the cold precision in the dark arrows of the Banshee Queen herself, and Lich King Reinhardt wields the fearsome Frostmourne, ready to command the Scourge with his indomitable strength. Meanwhile, Thrall Zenyatta forges a new destiny for the Horde, and Diamond Magni Torbjorn fights for the good of Azeroth. These cosmetics come alive with cinematic-quality Plays of the Game—like when the stunning background from the Lich King cinematic during Reinhardt's Lich King Play of the Game brings Azeroth's fearsome ruler straight into Overwatch 2. And with nostalgic emotes inspired by World of Warcraft's NPC quest givers, these cosmetics allow Overwatch 2's heroes to deliver a true homage to the beloved World of Warcraft. Whether you're taking down opponents or just soaking in the majesty of these cosmetics, you'll feel the might of Azeroth in every battle.

Legendary skins, epic emotes, and more await those ready to celebrate these two gaming giants. Play September 17-30 and collect up to ten free rewards, including charms, sprays, icons, and name cards, solidifying your own place among heroes! Want to fully immerse yourself in this crossover? Don't miss out on the Mega Bundle, which includes all skins and cosmetics from this special collaboration. This is your chance to bring the power of Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft together— for the Horde, the Alliance, and for Future Earth. This isn't the only anniversary we've got for you this season! Starting on September 24, join us to celebrate another year of Overwatch 2 with a month-long event featuring your favorite game modes from the past year.

Week 1 kicks off with the action-packed Beast Hunt and Community Crafted modes.

Week 2 returns to the playful antics of April Fools 2024 and the challenges of Cosmic Crisis.

Week 3 brings back Mirrorwatch and Prop Hunt for more fun and excitement.

