Overwatch 2 Reveals Their Plans To Celebrate Pride Month 2023 Overwatch 2 will be celebrating Pride Month this year, as Blizzard dropped new details of what they'll have for you in-game.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its plans for Pride Month 2023 in Overwatch 2, as they will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community across the globe. This will actually be the first year the game will celebrate Pride in a bigger way, even though the game has had characters from the start that fall into different areas of the spectrum. The festivities will include seeing Pride flags and designs across every map, new name cards, profile icons, and more. We got more info on the celebrations below from the team's latest blog, along with some images you'll see in the game starting on June 1st.

"A core tenet of Overwatch 2 is giving everyone a chance to play the way they want, by choosing between different roles, unique playstyles, and diverse heroes that best fit each person's individuality. Outside of matches, we want people playing Overwatch 2 to have a way to proudly celebrate who they are. Cosmetics such as Player Icons and Name Cards are a means to represent that for those who want a reflection of themselves in our universe. Name Cards allow you to choose how you identify within the game, and you'll notice specific ones dedicated to some of our LGBTQ+ heroes. You'll find a lesbian card for Tracer, a gay card for Soldier: 76, a pansexual card for Lifeweaver, as well as a bisexual card for Baptiste, and a lesbian card for Pharah. For years, players have speculated on the sexual orientations of Baptiste and Pharah, and we are thrilled to not only include them in these Pride cosmetics but to also publish a brand new short story focusing on their identities, each other, and themselves."

"Pride's emphasis on expressing everyone's true self is beautiful, and we want it to feel like it's not only a celebration for our players but an event recognized within the Overwatch universe as well. In honor of what this event means to so many people–and for the original Stonewall riots that inspired this annual celebration–for the whole month of June, you'll play on an updated Midtown map taking place shortly after a fantastic Pride parade. Watchpoint: Gibraltar will also see the addition of a new photo in the barracks of Tracer and her partner Emily (this is also included as a new spray that can be equipped for Tracer). We hope this provides some connection to these celebrations for any players who have always wanted to take part in real-world events but are unable to."

