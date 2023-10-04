Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Will See Massive Updates With Season 7

Overwatch 2 will be getting a massive update from Blizzard next week, as they kick off Season 7 with Halloween content and more.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed everything that's coming to Season 7 of Overwatch 2, as the game will see a massive update and changes implemented. The developers dropped a new blog today in which they went over everything arriving on October 10, as the new Halloween Terror comes back, as well as a brand new Hero Balance, an all-new Route 66 overhaul, a reworked Sombra ability kit, a new map called Samoa revealed during the Overwatch League Championship, and more. We have snippets of the Halloween content for you below.

Battle against Lilith Moira in Trials of Sanctuary!

In our first-ever Blizzard crossover game mode launching with our Halloween Terror event, you'll descend into a battle against the demons of the Burning Hells in an all-new co-op survival brawl, Trials of Sanctuary. Fight as one of six different heroes: Demon Hunter Sombra, Barbarian Zarya, Night Raven Illari, Cleric Lifeweaver, Imperious Reinhardt, and Inarius Pharah, while facing an onslaught of unrelenting forces in a fierce battle for survival. Challenging bosses wait along the way, including Azmodan Wrecking Ball, Butcher Roadhog, and the Blessed Mother herself – Lilith Moira.

Halloween Terror Modes Makes Their Frightening Return!

Along with Trials of Sanctuary, fan-favorite event modes Junkenstein's Revenge and Wrath of the Bride return. Take part in all-new challenges and earn bonus Battle Pass XP, Overwatch Credits, and a plethora of spooky cosmetics. Enjoy this spooky celebration from October 10 to November 1. As you complete the tricky challenges in this event, we'll have some great treats for you to spend your credits on. For the first time, you'll be able to spend your Credits to unlock Overwatch 2 heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, and Lifeweaver. This special opportunity is available for one week only, through October 17. Your earned Overwatch Credits can also purchase returning skins in a limited-time Halloween Terror Credits Shop, including the new Gilded Hunter Sombra Legendary Skin, a new remix of Demon Hunter Sombra! Hurry though—these limited-time items in the Halloween Terror Credits Shop will return to the grave on November 7.

