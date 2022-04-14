Overwatch Releases New Info On Next Hero Sojourn

Blizzard Entertainment released new info today about the next Overwatch character on the way called Sojourn. The team took some time to put out a couple of videos of her, which we have for you below, along with her abilities and some additional info on the Canadian character. You can read some of the notes about her below from both Senior Hero Designer Josh Noh and Narrative Designer Miranda Moyer, as we now wait for the game to give us a chance to play her in the game's upcoming sequel.

Railgun: The Railgun's primary fire is a rapid projectile that generates energy on hit. The energy Sojourn generates from her primary charges up her secondary, which is a high-impact shot that consumes the stored energy. "The Railgun is where Sojourn started," says Noh. "We wanted to make a mid-range hero that rewards accuracy, but still make it fun for varying levels of skill and gameplay." Sojourn can be a difficult hero to play—the more accurate your aim, the more effective you're going to be with her Railgun, resulting in a high skill ceiling with a lot of power weighted in her Railgun's secondary fire. Her playstyle highlights her character and personality. "Sojourn's someone who is super detail-oriented and thorough, which I think leans into her kit being accuracy-heavy. She is a brilliant tactician and definitely a 'measure twice, cut once' kind of person," says Moyer. Disruptor Shot: Disruptor Shot is an AOE ability that will snare enemies and eat away at their health. Sojourn can use this to increase the effectiveness of her Railgun. Early prototypes of this ability did massive damage to barriers, but the ability was finalized to complement her secondary fire. "Disrupter Shot evolved from shredding barriers to slowing enemies down with a snare that allows Sojourn to get an easier shot with her secondary fire." It's best to keep your eyes on Sojourn; if you get caught in her Disruptor Shot, there's a good chance she has you in her sights. "Sojourn's cybernetic abilities help her eliminate variables," explains Moyer, "The disruptor shot has a slow that improves her odds and makes her more accurate, minimizing any chance for mistakes."

Power Slide: Sojourn's Power Slide adds remarkable mobility to her Overwatch kit. It's a rocket-powered slide that can be cancelled into a high leap at any time by jumping. Utilize this ability correctly and you'll be able to quickly reposition Sojourn. "We wanted to add a vertical element to her kit to enable her to quickly access high-ground vantage points and help solidify her role as a mobile damage hero," says Noh. "Her abilities are baked into her cybernetic body that allows her to execute her objectives," explains Moyer. "Sojourn has had a lot of cybernetic upgrades in her life, starting out of necessity in her childhood. Eventually she started opting-in for cybernetic upgrades when she was in the military." Sojourn chose these abilities to become the most effective fighter she could be— a stark contrast to her fellow Hero, Genji, who was forced to take his cybernetic body. Her cybernetic body and abilities are a means to an end, but only her objective matters. Overclock (Ultimate): Sojourn's Ultimate ability automatically charges her Railgun's energy for a short duration and allows her shots to pierce enemies in Overwatch. Overclock is another example of how mechanical skill and accuracy is greatly rewarded with Sojourn's kit. When she activates her ultimate, her Railgun's secondary fire will enable her to quickly eliminate enemies with high-powered shots. "We wanted it to feel almost like the hitscan version of a Genji Dragon Blade," says Noh. "You will have a limited time to make a big play… or you could miss all your shots."