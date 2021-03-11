Paradise Lost Reveals The Launch Date Of March 24th

All In! Games along with developer PolyAmorous finally revealed when we'll be able to start playing Paradise Lost. The game has been teased a lot over the past year as you'll be playing an alternative timeline with the world on the brink of total destruction after World War II. Now we finally know today that the game will be released on March 24th, 20201, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. No word yet about next-gen versions but we're guessing they'll both be backward compatible. Also no word out about the rumored Nintendo Switch version, which if it does comes out, we're guessing it'll be later in the year. Along with the release date trailer we have for you below, we also have a new gameplay video, showing off never-before-seen parts of the game along with commentary from Game Director Bogdan Graczyk.

The Last Story on Earth. WWII persisted for 20 more years only to end in flames when the Nazis launched nuclear missiles on most of Europe. In the aftermath, the heart of Europe remains shrouded in the mystery of complete destruction and deadly radiation, inaccessible to the rest of the world. It's winter, 1980 when Szymon, a 12-year-old boy raised in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, finds a massive, abandoned Nazi bunker. Will he find what he's looking for? Explore an underground world, where Slavic mythology mixes with retrofuturistic technology. Uncover the story of the bunker, from its takeover by Polish rebels to the ultimate fate of its inhabitants. What happened to them? Despite the desolation of the bunker, a mysterious girl named Ewa contacts Szymon through the bunker's technology. If he can only find her, she might know the man in the picture. If he can find her, he finally won't be alone…