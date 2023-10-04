Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Channel 3 Entertainment, Foundry

Paradox Interactive Takes Over Publishing Duties For Foundry

Paradox Interactive has revealed they will be publishing the game Foundry, with an upcoming free demo at Steam Next fest to start.

Paradox Interactive has formed a new partnership with developer Channel 3 Entertainment, as they will now be the publisher for Foundry. And to start off the new partnership, the company revealed that they will be releasing a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest, which you'll be able to try out from October 9-16. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for the game ahead of next week's release.

"Foundry is a first-person factory building simulation set in an endless procedurally generated voxel world. Mine resources, craft machinery and automate your research to progress through the game. Face logistic challenges by planning and building a conveyor belt and pipe network. Manage a complex power system and expand your constantly growing production lines."

Automate Everything: While you start small by crafting your first items and machines by hand, you will soon find yourself surrounded by a large sci-fi factory doing the work for you. You need to expand your factory by building more production lines, conveyor belts and pipes while keeping a stable power supply for your growing energy demands. By conducting research, you will unlock more advanced, complex and faster technology to optimize the design and maximize the output of your factory.

Expand Worldwide: Every new game starts with a different procedurally generated voxel world. Each block can be destroyed and new blocks (terrain or buildings) can be placed to shape the worlds to fit your desires. Build your sprawling factory on a mountain, in the jungle or inside the deepest mine – everything is possible!

Play Together: Foundry can be played alone or cooperatively with friends. The multiplayer mode works over the internet as well as offline through LAN networking. There are currently no player limits for multiplayer, but we think the game is best played with 2-4 players.

